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Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, highlighting the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The CM emphasized a grand event showcasing cultural heritage and urged public participation. The project promises economic growth by enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism, industry, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:48 IST
Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired meeting at Chief Minister's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a strategic meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the state's readiness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit set for April 14. The visit will mark the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a project touted to significantly cut travel time and stimulate regional development.

Chief Minister Dhami outlined directives for inter-departmental cooperation to ensure the event transcends a routine governmental function and becomes a grand public celebration. He urged that the program encapsulate Uttarakhand's cultural diversity through grand cultural performances, featuring local folk dances and music.

Urging widespread public involvement, Dhami called upon citizens to brandish the national flag proudly during the Prime Minister's roadshow. Additionally, a comprehensive statewide cleanliness drive is slated to precede the event. The expressway is expected to inject momentum into the state's economy by boosting tourism, expanding commercial avenues, and creating job opportunities for the youth. The initiative is anticipated to leave a lasting impact on logistics, transportation, and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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