Tata Steel Achieves Record-Breaking Production in 2025-26

Tata Steel has reported a landmark achievement in fiscal year 2025-2026, reaching its highest-ever annual crude steel production of 23.48 million tonnes in India. This represents an eight percent increase compared to the previous year, primarily fueled by enhanced output from the Kalinganagar plant.

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, the company produced 6.25 million tonnes, up from 5.44 million tonnes during the same period last year. Annual domestic deliveries also increased, totalling 22.53 million tonnes, with more than 20 million tonnes delivered domestically, underscoring Tata Steel's robust market standing and solid customer relations.

The company's automotive and special products vertical achieved record annual delivery volumes of 3.4 million tonnes, while branded products and the retail segment reached 7.3 million tonnes. Tata Steel Thailand's operations echoed this success, with saleable steel output of 1.33 million tonnes and deliveries of 1.32 million tonnes.