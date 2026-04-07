Police Crack Down on Noise Pollution with Destruction of Illegal Vehicle Accessories

In a decisive move to combat rising noise pollution, law enforcement authorities destroyed illegal vehicle accessories collectively valued at Rs 9.18 lakh, officials announced on Tuesday. The operation involved a road roller crushing these items, which included modified silencers, loud horns, and high-powered sound systems.

The crackdown was the result of extensive searches at key roads and junctions across the city, where authorities targeted vehicles equipped with high-decibel sound-emitting devices. Popular among young drivers, these illegal modifications included 'Indori' silencers and modified mufflers, along with LED lighting and high-powered tape recorders.

As a result of the operation, 149 illegal silencers, 19 sound boxes, six horns, 25 LED lights, and 13 tape recorders were confiscated. Legal cases were filed against the vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act. Following destruction of the seized items, scrap worth Rs 16,560 was salvaged and will be added to the government treasury.