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Rajasthan's Agricultural Revolution: Paving the Way for Future Prosperity

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to agriculture, announcing a 34% budget increase, crop-wise targets for 2047, and efforts to elevate crop production. He advocated for modern farming techniques and integrating animal husbandry, aiming to boost income and sustainability for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:05 IST
Rajasthan's Agricultural Revolution: Paving the Way for Future Prosperity
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Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the state's dedication to advancing agriculture during a conference inauguration on Tuesday. Sharma detailed how his 'double-engine' government is committed to the welfare of farmers, presenting a 34% increase in the agricultural budget for 2026-27, totaling Rs 1,19,408 crore.

The chief minister announced strategic crop-wise targets within the 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' framework and shared that Rajasthan leads in producing crops like bajra, mustard, and isabgol. Efforts are underway to enhance farmers' incomes through processing units along with increased milk production, setting new benchmarks in agriculture.

He urged farmers to shift from traditional practices to scientific methods, including implementing sprinkler irrigation and diversifying crops. Addressing concerns about chemical fertilisers, Sharma recommended sustainable practices, such as integrating animal husbandry for natural manure. His administration's performance, he asserted, surpasses that of its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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