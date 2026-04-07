Euro Zone Bond Yields Soar Amid Iran Conflict Uncertainty

Euro zone bond yields experienced a significant surge on Tuesday as uncertainty loomed over the Iran conflict, coupled with a U.S.-imposed deadline for a resolution. Despite pressure, Iran showed no signs of meeting U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to open the Strait of Hormuz, under threat of massive attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, described the situation as pivotal, with markets unsure about the outcomes. Bond yields have been under pressure since the war began on February 28, driven by inflation expectations and spiking energy prices. Recently, there have been signs of potential de-escalation, with hopes for some relief.

The Middle East conflict's impact on inflation, economic growth, and central bank interest rates remains a central concern. Belgium's central bank chief, Pierre Wunsch, indicated that the European Central Bank might raise interest rates if the conflict continues. The market is currently pricing in at least two rate hikes from the ECB by year-end, though this could shift depending on further developments.