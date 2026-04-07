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Haryana's 'Abhedya' App: A Technological Shield Against International Threats

The 'Abhedya' app by Haryana Police effectively blocks suspicious international calls and messages, enhancing citizen security. Since its launch, it has gained significant public trust and inspired similar initiatives across India. The app helps combat digital threats like extortion and cyber fraud, significantly reducing fear among users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:03 IST
Haryana's 'Abhedya' App: A Technological Shield Against International Threats
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police's 'Abhedya' app has emerged as a formidable technological tool, efficiently blocking threatening international calls and messages before they reach the user.

Since its launch, the app has accelerated the identification and arrest of criminals by forcing them to use local numbers, while instilling a stronger sense of security among citizens.

The app has gained widespread acceptance, as the DGP highlights its success and the nationwide adoption of similar systems inspired by this innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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