Haryana's 'Abhedya' App: A Technological Shield Against International Threats

Haryana Police's 'Abhedya' app has emerged as a formidable technological tool, efficiently blocking threatening international calls and messages before they reach the user.

Since its launch, the app has accelerated the identification and arrest of criminals by forcing them to use local numbers, while instilling a stronger sense of security among citizens.

The app has gained widespread acceptance, as the DGP highlights its success and the nationwide adoption of similar systems inspired by this innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)