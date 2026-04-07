Breakthrough in Weight Loss: Novo Nordisk's High-Dose Wegovy

Novo Nordisk has announced the U.S. release of a higher-dose version of their weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The new 7.2-mg dose, dubbed Wegovy HD, received approval last month via the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher program.

Until now, the highest approved dose for Wegovy was 2.4 mg, highlighting this as a significant development for the drug's availability. The new higher-dose option is accessible through U.S. pharmacies, NovoCare Pharmacy, and select telehealth providers.

For cash-paying adults, Wegovy HD will cost $399 monthly, but those with commercial insurance might pay as little as $25 monthly using Novo's savings offer. Furthermore, Novo plans to introduce a discounted subscription plan in response to competition from Eli Lilly in the obesity-drug market.

(With inputs from agencies.)