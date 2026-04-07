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Novo Nordisk Ups the Ante with Wegovy HD Rollout

Novo Nordisk has launched Wegovy HD, a 7.2 mg version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy, in the U.S. With FDA approval, the new dose is available at pharmacies, NovoCare, and select telehealth providers. Pricing strategies aim to compete with Eli Lilly in the obesity-drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:20 IST
Novo Nordisk Ups the Ante with Wegovy HD Rollout
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In a significant development for the weight-loss drug market, Novo Nordisk has introduced a higher-dose version of its renowned treatment, Wegovy, dubbed Wegovy HD. The drug, which boasts a 7.2 mg dosage, has been made available across the United States.

The new dosage gained approval through the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Review Voucher program last month, adding a powerful option to Novo Nordisk's portfolio for individuals tackling obesity. Previously, the maximum authorized dosage for Wegovy was 2.4 mg.

Customers, including those without insurance, can now access Wegovy HD through U.S. pharmacies, NovoCare Pharmacy, and select telehealth providers. While cash-paying patients will spend $399 monthly, those insured could pay as little as $25 with savings offers. Novo Nordisk also plans to offer a discounted subscription to remain competitive against Eli Lilly in the obesity-drug market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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