Bill Ackman's Bold Move to Relist Universal Music Group in the U.S.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has made an ambitious attempt to acquire Universal Music Group in a $64 billion transaction, aiming to move the music giant's listing from Amsterdam to New York.

The non-binding proposal, offering a 78% premium, follows years of negotiations, with Pershing acquiring a 10% stake in UMG in 2021.

The deal has faced setbacks, including market conditions causing UMG to delay U.S. listing plans, but Ackman's vision of a New York relisting persists amid these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)