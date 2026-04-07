Bill Ackman's Bold Move to Relist Universal Music Group in the U.S.
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is attempting to buy Universal Music Group in a $64 billion deal. The ongoing negotiations seek to move UMG's listing from Amsterdam to New York. Despite challenges and market fluctuations, Ackman is pushing for the world's largest music label to gain a U.S. presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has made an ambitious attempt to acquire Universal Music Group in a $64 billion transaction, aiming to move the music giant's listing from Amsterdam to New York.
The non-binding proposal, offering a 78% premium, follows years of negotiations, with Pershing acquiring a 10% stake in UMG in 2021.
The deal has faced setbacks, including market conditions causing UMG to delay U.S. listing plans, but Ackman's vision of a New York relisting persists amid these hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)