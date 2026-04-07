Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Global Conflict

The aviation industry is reeling from an unexpected surge in jet fuel prices, driven by escalating tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, forcing airlines to drastically revise their financial outlooks and increase fares.

Jet fuel, which constitutes up to a quarter of airline operating costs, has shot up from $85-$90 to a staggering $150-$200 per barrel. Airlines are implementing diverse measures to cope, from fare hikes to strategic cancellations and fuel surcharges.

Global carriers, including American Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Australia, are among those adapting to this financial strain by adjusting prices and modifying operations to shield themselves from the high volatility in the fuel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)