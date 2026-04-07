Universal Music's New York Move Could Reshape Music Industry

In a significant move, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has offered a $64 billion deal to purchase Universal Music Group. This acquisition aims to relocate the world's leading music label's listing to New York, potentially reviving its market value.

Pershing Square's cash-and-shares proposal values UMG at a significant premium, although the offer is non-binding. While Universal declined to comment, analysts have suggested that even if unsuccessful, the bid raises critical discussions about the company's future.

The music industry faces challenges from advancing streaming technologies and AI-powered music tools, making strategic shifts crucial. The proposed deal would list UMG on the New York Stock Exchange, with Michael Ovitz as board chair, marking a pivotal moment in its trajectory.