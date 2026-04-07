Southwest Airlines Tightens Grip on Lithium Chargers Amid Safety Concerns

In a bid to enhance in-flight safety, Southwest Airlines has announced new stricter regulations concerning lithium portable chargers. Starting April 20, passengers will be restricted to carrying only one charger, which cannot be placed in overhead bins, and in-seat recharging is prohibited.

The policy aligns with recent recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which limited power bank use to two per passenger. This decision follows notable incidents, including a fire on an Air Busan flight in 2025, prompting similar restrictions by the Lufthansa Group and some countries.

The FAA has reported a rise in lithium battery incidents and issued a safety alert regarding these aviation risks. Southwest plans to implement in-seat power across its fleet by mid-2027 to further mitigate reliance on portable battery packs.