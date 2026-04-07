Farmer Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

In a significant development, farmer leader Baljinder Singh has been detained for purportedly threatening the district magistrate of Puranpur and attempting to incite public sentiment. The arrest was made following a complaint from the stenographer of the district magistrate's office, according to police sources.

Singh, identified as a resident of Mujha Kala, was allegedly involved in a telephonic threat while the district magistrate was in a vital bird flu prevention meeting. During the call, Singh is accused of using abusive language and threatening aggressive action against the magistrate, Gyanendra Singh.

Authorities have indicated that the incident has been taken seriously, with legal proceedings underway. Social media played a crucial role as Singh circulated an audio clip of the conversation to fuel public dissent. Investigations are ongoing, including an examination of the mobile device and SIM card involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)