Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has been thrown into disarray after its president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, was removed by the National Sports Council. The council has installed an ad-hoc committee, led by former cricket captain Tamim Iqbal, to manage operations until fresh elections are held.

Bulbul's ousting follows a controversial World Cup incident and subsequent resignations from six BCB directors. He has condemned the council's move as a 'constitutional coup,' claiming it violates the BCB Constitution and the International Cricket Council's rules on government interference.

The BCB elections, slated to be held within 90 days, are under scrutiny, with Bulbul denying allegations of corruption and asserting the process adhered to the BCB Constitution. The International Cricket Council has been urged to intervene, ensuring the protection of the board's autonomy.