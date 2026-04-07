Ackman's Audacious Bid: A $64 Billion Symphony with Universal Music

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings has set its sights on Universal Music Group, launching a bold $64 billion takeover bid poised to reshape the industry's landscape. Known for backing transformative deals, Ackman's latest proposition suggests cash-and-shares offer valuing Universal Music at an impressive premium above its last stock closing price.

The audacious plan comes amid challenges for the music giant, such as the emerging disruptions from artificial intelligence and the deceleration of streaming growth, which have been impacting Universal Music's market performance. Analysts note that Ackman's deal is a strategic attempt to reposition Universal Music towards a significant listing in New York, broadening its investor base for stronger financial performance.

Alongside deal discussions, Pershing Square proposes leadership changes, including Michael Ovitz as the anticipated board chairman post-merger. Ackman's firm underscores that despite market headwinds, the deal remains subject to the approval of shareholders, major stakeholders, and regulatory bodies, with the transaction expected to finalize by year's end.