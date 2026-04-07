Pershing Square Proposes Game-Changing Merger with Universal Music Group

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has made a strategic proposal to merge its acquisition vehicle with Universal Music Group (UMG), with the intent to enhance the value of the world's largest music label.

The proposal seeks to list UMG in the United States, aiming to capitalize on higher valuations and increase market interest, with the acquisition offer valuing UMG at 30.40 euros per share, a 78% premium over the previous closing price.

Expected to close by the end of the year, the transaction is poised to revitalize UMG's financial standing and market presence, aligning with interests of major stakeholders like Bollore Group, Vivendi, and Tencent Holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)