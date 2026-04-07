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Pershing Square Aims for a Blockbuster with UMG Merger

Pershing Square has proposed a merger between its acquisition vehicle and Universal Music Group (UMG) to list in the U.S., aiming to enhance UMG's value. The deal values UMG at 55.75 billion euros, offering a 78% premium on its last price. The plan includes significant shareholder payouts and strategic leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:58 IST
Pershing Square Aims for a Blockbuster with UMG Merger

Pershing Square Holdings, led by Bill Ackman, has proposed a merger with Universal Music Group (UMG) aimed at listing the world's largest music label in the United States and revitalizing its market value. The proposed deal values UMG at approximately 55.75 billion euros, a substantial increase from its last trading price, positioning it as a blockbuster in the music industry.

UMG, the force behind music giants like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Drake, saw its stocks rise by 13% following the announcement. Pershing's offer follows a delay in UMG's U.S. listing plans, a move Ackman argues will boost stock performance and liquidity. The proposal foresees merging Pershing's SPARC Holdings with UMG to form a new entity, Nevada Corporation, which will debut on the NYSE.

The transaction includes a robust cash offer for UMG shareholders and strategic infusion from Pershing's SPARC as well as proceeds from its Spotify stake. The deal awaits closing by year's end, with significant involvement from stakeholders like Michael Ovitz, anticipated to bolster UMG's strategic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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