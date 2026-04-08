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JBM Auto's Electric Revolution: Paving the Road to India's 60% EV Bus Goal

JBM Auto has secured 1,282 e-buses registrations across five states, capturing a 24% market share. Positioned to lead India's electric bus transition, the company boasts a robust order book of over 10,000 buses. It aims for a 60% EV penetration by 2030 with advanced e-mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:46 IST
JBM Auto's Electric Revolution: Paving the Road to India's 60% EV Bus Goal
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JBM Auto announced that it has registered 1,282 electric buses across five states, capturing a significant 24% of the market share in the last fiscal year. These registrations, occurring in Telangana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam, signify a growing footprint in both city public and private transport sectors, including luxury and tarmac buses.

The company has developed an indigenous, self-reliant e-mobility platform that caters to government entities, corporate clients, and fleet operators across India. With an order book exceeding 10,000 electric buses, JBM Auto is poised to lead the country's transition towards 60% electric vehicle penetration in the bus segment by the year 2030.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and MD of JBM Auto Ltd, noted FY26 as a transformative year, with JBM's technological and operational advancements establishing the firm as a market leader. The company operates a dedicated electric bus manufacturing facility with an impressive capacity to produce up to 20,000 buses annually, offering a comprehensive range of e-bus solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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