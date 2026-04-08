Left Menu

Vaishali Shines Bright: Indian Women's Chess Star Takes the Lead

R Vaishali kept Indian hopes high with a victory over Divya Deshmukh in the ninth round of the Women's Candidates Chess Tournament. Vaishali's win places her in the lead alongside China's Jiner Zhu. Meanwhile, Anish Giri defeated Fabiano Caruana, with Sindarov holding a strong lead in the open section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:50 IST
Vaishali Shines Bright: Indian Women's Chess Star Takes the Lead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a crucial match of the Women's Candidates Chess Tournament, India's R Vaishali sparked hope as she defeated compatriot Divya Deshmukh in an intense ninth round on Wednesday. With this victory, Vaishali has moved to the forefront, sharing the lead with China's Jiner Zhu, both holding 5.5 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, early leader Anna Muzychuk remains in pursuit, trailing by just half a point. The competition unfolds with five more rounds left, where contenders like Divya Deshmukh, Kateryna Lagno, and Bibisara Assuabayeva eagerly chase the lead. Former world champion Zhongyi Tan continues struggling, yet to secure a victory.

In the open section, Anish Giri delivered a remarkable performance, narrowly defeating the favorite, Fabiano Caruana. Javokhir Sindarov leads with seven points, setting a formidable pace for Giri, who is in close contention with 5.5 points. As more rounds unfold, the fight for the top spot intensifies.

TRENDING

1
Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Revie...

 Global
2
Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Hungary
3
Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

 Global
4
Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026