Vaishali Shines Bright: Indian Women's Chess Star Takes the Lead

In a crucial match of the Women's Candidates Chess Tournament, India's R Vaishali sparked hope as she defeated compatriot Divya Deshmukh in an intense ninth round on Wednesday. With this victory, Vaishali has moved to the forefront, sharing the lead with China's Jiner Zhu, both holding 5.5 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, early leader Anna Muzychuk remains in pursuit, trailing by just half a point. The competition unfolds with five more rounds left, where contenders like Divya Deshmukh, Kateryna Lagno, and Bibisara Assuabayeva eagerly chase the lead. Former world champion Zhongyi Tan continues struggling, yet to secure a victory.

In the open section, Anish Giri delivered a remarkable performance, narrowly defeating the favorite, Fabiano Caruana. Javokhir Sindarov leads with seven points, setting a formidable pace for Giri, who is in close contention with 5.5 points. As more rounds unfold, the fight for the top spot intensifies.