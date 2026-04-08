Adani Stocks Surge Amid Legal Developments and Market Rally

On Wednesday, Adani Group stocks were in high demand, notably Adani Green which surged over 11 percent, reflecting a buoyant equity market.

A US judge approved billionaire Gautam Adani's request for a hearing in efforts to dismiss a US SEC fraud case, which he argues lacks jurisdiction and substantive basis. This legal move follows a plea by Adani and his nephew, Sagar.

Adani Group is accused of a USD 250 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts. The conglomerate denies all allegations, stating no executives were charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Stocks rallied as details emerged, coinciding with a US-Iran ceasefire boosting broader market indices.