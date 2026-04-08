Electric Buses: Transforming Public Transport in Andhra Pradesh

In a concerted effort to transform public transport in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday advocated for the adoption of electric buses to enhance affordability and efficiency. Naidu highlighted clean fuel initiatives and solar power management as crucial cost-reducing measures.

During a review of roads and highways, the chief minister directed officials to optimize fuel costs, noting that electric bus operations currently run at Rs 72 per km. He stressed the importance of expanding charging infrastructure, standardizing batteries, and converting buses into AC electric vehicles.

The CM also underscored the need for improved highway connectivity to ports and better road maintenance, especially in regions with black cotton soil. He pointed out that enhanced connectivity will facilitate economic growth and industrial development, with significant highway projects planned for completion within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)