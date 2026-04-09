Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Mexico's Senate has confirmed Roberto Velasco as the new Foreign Minister, a strategic appointment amid ongoing regional trade discussions. Velasco's appointment follows Juan Ramon de la Fuente's resignation due to health issues, signaling a significant transition in Mexico's diplomatic landscape.

Velasco secured the position with a convincing 81 votes for and 30 against. His diplomatic expertise has been pivotal since 2020, initially steering the North American unit before advancing to undersecretary.

This leadership shift coincides with a critical period as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, partners in the USMCA, engage in a comprehensive review of the trade agreement this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)