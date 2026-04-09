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Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Roberto Velasco has been confirmed as Mexico's new Foreign Minister at a crucial time for regional trade. Velasco succeeds Juan Ramon de la Fuente, who left the position for health reasons. Velasco, instrumental in managing U.S. and Canadian relations since 2020, assumes the role as the USMCA pact review proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:13 IST
Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Mexico's Senate has confirmed Roberto Velasco as the new Foreign Minister, a strategic appointment amid ongoing regional trade discussions. Velasco's appointment follows Juan Ramon de la Fuente's resignation due to health issues, signaling a significant transition in Mexico's diplomatic landscape.

Velasco secured the position with a convincing 81 votes for and 30 against. His diplomatic expertise has been pivotal since 2020, initially steering the North American unit before advancing to undersecretary.

This leadership shift coincides with a critical period as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, partners in the USMCA, engage in a comprehensive review of the trade agreement this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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