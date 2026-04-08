Delta Air Lines' Profit Squeeze Amid Fuel Price Surge

Delta Air Lines announced a gloomy profit outlook for the second quarter due to rising jet fuel costs, exacerbated by conflict in the Middle East. The airline, based in Atlanta, indicated that it would reduce planned capacity growth from June by about 3.5 percentage points, citing the surge in fuel prices as a significant factor pressuring margins.

Fuel costs, which typically account for a significant fraction of airline expenses, have nearly doubled since February. This increase poses the first major financial challenge the industry has faced since the pandemic, with Delta predicting to pay around $4.30 per gallon of jet fuel, costing the company $2 billion more compared to last year. Despite this, there was a glimmer of hope after a ceasefire agreement in Iran was announced, boosting Delta's stock by about 12% in premarket trading.

The situation has prompted airlines to boost fares and ancillary charges to recoup costs partially. Despite uncertainty over the longevity of current fuel price levels, Delta remains optimistic about its ability to recover up to 50% of the increased fuel costs by increasing fares. CEO Ed Bastian warned, however, of an industry shakeout favoring stronger airlines amid the financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)