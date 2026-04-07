Mumbai's Pod Taxi Revolution: A Leap Forward in Urban Mobility

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, marked a significant milestone by officiating the groundbreaking for India's inaugural Pod taxi project. This Automated Rapid Transit System promises enhanced last-mile connectivity across Mumbai's bustling Kurla and BKC districts.

The 8.85-kilometer route, separated into phased developments, is a venture of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). It will feature 22 strategically placed air-conditioned stations. The state-of-the-art AI-driven pods are designed to accommodate six passengers each, enabling efficient urban transport with reduced traffic congestion.

Financed through a public-private partnership (PPP), this eco-friendly initiative is set to become a vital part of Mumbai's diverse transport infrastructure, potentially serving over 1.09 lakh commuters daily by 2031, without imposing any financial strain on state coffers.