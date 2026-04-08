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India Achieves Single-Digit Logistics Cost with Expanded Expressways

India's logistics cost has reduced to 9% thanks to new expressways, making exports more competitive. Minister Gadkari highlights that the expansion has also catalyzed the growth of the automobile sector, now valued at ₹22 lakh crore. Additionally, the government encourages adopting biofuels and green hydrogen for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:16 IST
India Achieves Single-Digit Logistics Cost with Expanded Expressways
  • Country:
  • India

India's logistics cost has dropped to a single digit, helped by the rapid construction of expressways and economic corridors, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Speaking at the BME Conclave 2026, Gadkari noted a significant decrease from 16% to 9%, positioning India to be more competitive in the export market.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister highlighted the growth of the automobile industry, which has expanded from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore and provides employment to 4 lakh youths. He compared this with the US and China's automobile industries, stressing the need for innovation in fuel to bolster economic and environmental goals.

Gadkari mentioned government plans to support green hydrogen as an alternate fuel. Ten identified highways will feature hydrogen filling stations, aiming to reduce vehicular pollution. Additionally, the minister emphasized the importance of the metal industry in national development, suggesting the use of waste metal in road construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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