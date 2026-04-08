Dish TV Breather: JC Flowers Withdraws NCLT Petition

In a significant development for Dish TV, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction has withdrawn its petition from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Originally filed by Yes Bank Limited, the petition sought to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company.

This petition was filed under Sections 98–100 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the withdrawal was permitted by the Mumbai NCLT bench, as reported in an open court session. Dish TV confirmed the withdrawal in a regulatory filing, noting that a detailed order is pending.

The filing, initiated in 2021, spotlighted disputes between Yes Bank, a major stakeholder, and the Dish TV promoter group led by Subhash Chandra's family. Disagreements have revolved around board reconstitution and shareholder opposition to management proposals in previous EGMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)