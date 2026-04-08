Eramet's Capital Boost: Shareholders Show Strong Support

Eramet's primary shareholders have firmly backed the mining group's funding strategy, pledging their commitment to a capital increase, according to a spokesperson's statement on Wednesday.

The Duval family, Eramet's largest shareholder, views appointing an adviser as a routine procedure in light of a capital increase. This follows a Financial Times report noting that the family is considering selling their stake and has enlisted bankers.

The spokesperson emphasized that these moves are standard in such financial endeavors, underscoring the family's ongoing commitment to Eramet's financial growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)