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Eramet's Capital Boost: Shareholders Show Strong Support

Eramet's main shareholders, including the larger Duval family, have expressed their commitment to the company's funding plan and success in a capital increase. Appointing advisors amidst this process is typical, especially as the Duvals consider selling their stake in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:43 IST
Eramet's Capital Boost: Shareholders Show Strong Support
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Eramet's primary shareholders have firmly backed the mining group's funding strategy, pledging their commitment to a capital increase, according to a spokesperson's statement on Wednesday.

The Duval family, Eramet's largest shareholder, views appointing an adviser as a routine procedure in light of a capital increase. This follows a Financial Times report noting that the family is considering selling their stake and has enlisted bankers.

The spokesperson emphasized that these moves are standard in such financial endeavors, underscoring the family's ongoing commitment to Eramet's financial growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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