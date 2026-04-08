Titan Co Ltd Shines with 46% Revenue Surge Amid Rising Gold Prices in Q4FY26

Titan Co Ltd, a prominent player in the jewellery and watch industry, reported a remarkable 46% revenue growth during the March quarter of FY26, supported by the surge in gold prices. This marks the second consecutive quarter where Titan, part of the Tata Group, has seen such notable gains.

The jewellery division, which forms the backbone of Titan's revenue stream, saw a striking 46% year-on-year growth, despite soaring gold prices. This uptick was fueled by its flagship brand Tanishq and backed by Mia, which primarily appeals to young urban women. The jewellery segment continued to expand, adding 27 new stores in the Indian market during the reviewed period.

Titan's international ventures also flourished, notably a 156% year-on-year growth, partly due to a majority stake in Damas, a Dubai-based jewellery chain. The firm has successfully broadened its international retail network, spanning the GCC, North America, and Singapore, showing a strong global foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)