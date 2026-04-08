Left Menu

Titan Co Ltd Shines with 46% Revenue Surge Amid Rising Gold Prices in Q4FY26

Titan Co Ltd, a leading jewellery and watch maker, boasted a remarkable 46% revenue growth in Q4FY26, fueled by rising gold prices. This marks the second consecutive quarter of strong performance. The jewellery segment, contributing 85% of revenue, was the major driver, with significant gains also seen in its international businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:47 IST
Titan Co Ltd Shines with 46% Revenue Surge Amid Rising Gold Prices in Q4FY26
  • Country:
  • India

Titan Co Ltd, a prominent player in the jewellery and watch industry, reported a remarkable 46% revenue growth during the March quarter of FY26, supported by the surge in gold prices. This marks the second consecutive quarter where Titan, part of the Tata Group, has seen such notable gains.

The jewellery division, which forms the backbone of Titan's revenue stream, saw a striking 46% year-on-year growth, despite soaring gold prices. This uptick was fueled by its flagship brand Tanishq and backed by Mia, which primarily appeals to young urban women. The jewellery segment continued to expand, adding 27 new stores in the Indian market during the reviewed period.

Titan's international ventures also flourished, notably a 156% year-on-year growth, partly due to a majority stake in Damas, a Dubai-based jewellery chain. The firm has successfully broadened its international retail network, spanning the GCC, North America, and Singapore, showing a strong global foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iranian state media reports, according to AP.

Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, ...

 Global
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Incident

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Inci...

 Global
3
DUAC Denies Approval for RML Hospital Expansion Over Parking and Discrepancy Issues

DUAC Denies Approval for RML Hospital Expansion Over Parking and Discrepancy...

 India
4
Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Horticulture in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026