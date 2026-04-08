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Bosch Acquires Chassis Systems: Strengthening Its Mobility Portfolio

Bosch Limited has announced the acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems from Robert Bosch Investment Nederland BV and Robert Bosch LLC for Rs 9,068.68 crore. This strategic move will expand Bosch's mobility solutions, enhancing its offerings in safety and actuation systems for various vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:22 IST
Bosch Acquires Chassis Systems: Strengthening Its Mobility Portfolio
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  • India

Bosch Limited has secured board approval for the acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems. The strategic purchase, valued at Rs 9,068.68 crore, is from Robert Bosch Investment Nederland BV and Robert Bosch LLC.

This acquisition enhances Bosch Limited's mobility portfolio, allowing the company to better address the dynamic needs of the automotive sector. Bosch Chassis Systems specializes in active and passive safety, as well as actuation braking systems for different vehicle types.

The acquisition, set for completion by July 7, 2026, will result in Bosch Chassis Systems becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bosch Limited. The transaction will combine cash and equity shares in its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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