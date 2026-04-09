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Sheriff Ghose: Reviving Kolkata's Colonial Legacy

Goutam Ghose, newly appointed Sheriff of Kolkata, unveils plans to restore colonial-era documents, aiming to recover compelling historical insights. Celebrated at a special felicitation, Ghose pledges collaboration with the Calcutta High Court's archive committee and highlights the significance of preserving forgotten archival treasures for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST
Sheriff Ghose: Reviving Kolkata's Colonial Legacy
The Bengal members, H M Bangur, Sundeep Bhutoria, Sirshendu Mukherjee, and others, at a function felicitating Goutam Ghose. Mr. Ghose has been appointed Sheriff of Kolkata. Image Credit: ANI
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Goutam Ghose, a legendary filmmaker and newly appointed Sheriff of Kolkata, has announced an ambitious initiative to restore the city's forgotten colonial history. This was unveiled during a special felicitation ceremony organized by The Bengal, a prominent socio-cultural organization, in honor of his new role.

The evening at The Taj Bengal saw a congregation of notable figures from cultural, business, and civic spheres, including consuls from the USA, Germany, and Australia. Mr. Ghose shared plans to restore rare archival documents, many untouched since the East India Company era, housed in the Sheriff's office.

Mr. Ghose acknowledged the challenges of restoring over 200-year-old documents but expressed optimism in collaborating with experts and the High Court's archive committee. He emphasized the potential insights these documents hold for students and researchers. Additionally, he commended other cultural initiatives and underscored the historical legacy of previous Sheriffs, maintaining Kolkata's rich tradition.

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