Sheriff Ghose: Reviving Kolkata's Colonial Legacy

Goutam Ghose, a legendary filmmaker and newly appointed Sheriff of Kolkata, has announced an ambitious initiative to restore the city's forgotten colonial history. This was unveiled during a special felicitation ceremony organized by The Bengal, a prominent socio-cultural organization, in honor of his new role.

The evening at The Taj Bengal saw a congregation of notable figures from cultural, business, and civic spheres, including consuls from the USA, Germany, and Australia. Mr. Ghose shared plans to restore rare archival documents, many untouched since the East India Company era, housed in the Sheriff's office.

Mr. Ghose acknowledged the challenges of restoring over 200-year-old documents but expressed optimism in collaborating with experts and the High Court's archive committee. He emphasized the potential insights these documents hold for students and researchers. Additionally, he commended other cultural initiatives and underscored the historical legacy of previous Sheriffs, maintaining Kolkata's rich tradition.