Lufthansa Flights Disrupted as Cabin Crew Strike Shakes Major Hubs
Lufthansa's flight operations faced major disruptions due to a one-day strike by cabin crew union UFO. The walkout, centered on disputes over working conditions, affected thousands of passengers and led to significant cancellations, mainly at Frankfurt and Munich airports, marking the airline's third strike in two months.
- Country:
- Germany
Lufthansa flights endured significant disruptions on Friday as cabin crew union UFO staged a one-day strike in a protest over unresolved negotiations. The strike, affecting operations at the airline's key Frankfurt and Munich hubs, was the third such event in two months.
The industrial action disrupted all Lufthansa departures from major German airports, impacting tens of thousands of passengers with cancellations and delays. UFO's grievances include working conditions for 19,000 cabin crew and redundancy terms for Cityline staff.
Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport reported approximately 580 flight cancellations, affecting about 72,000 passengers. Lufthansa's brand chief Jens Ritter criticized the strike, calling for renewed talks with the union. Previous labour disputes this year have already led to widespread flight cancellations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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