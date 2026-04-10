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Fully Promoted Expands Its Chennai Footprint with New Franchise Store

Global branding leader Fully Promoted opens a new franchise in Sholinganallur, Chennai, enhancing its presence in India. The store in Tecci Park caters to businesses with high-quality promotional merchandise, led by local entrepreneurs and supported by global expertise, reflecting its franchise model aimed at scalable growth in high-demand areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:42 IST
Fully Promoted Expands Its Chennai Footprint with New Franchise Store
Fully Promoted launches in Sholinganallur, Chennai, graced by Michael O'Connor alongside India's Master Franchise member. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Chennai, known for its dynamic business environment, welcomes a new player as Fully Promoted launches its latest franchise store at Sholinganallur. As a pioneer in branded merchandise, the company aims to transform the landscape of corporate branding in India with this strategic move.

Positioned within Tecci Park on the bustling OMR corridor, the newly inaugurated store is designed to meet the needs of startups, SMEs, and corporate giants alike. The venture is spearheaded by local entrepreneurs Sandeep and Nagadeepa, under the guidance of renowned industry leaders. This strategic location supports Fully Promoted's vision to penetrate high-growth markets.

The launch event, headlined by Michael O'Connor from United Franchise Group, underscores Fully Promoted's commitment to quality and innovation. The brand's expansion across India follows a robust franchise model, combining global insight with local market nuances. With plans to broaden its reach to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Fully Promoted is seeking ambitious entrepreneurs ready to fortify its brand legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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