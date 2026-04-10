Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy
A 26-year-old woman in Gareru village killed her husband with a hammer during a domestic dispute, then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Her 22-day-old infant, locked in with the husband's body, also died. A suicide note alleges harassment by her husband and in-laws.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident in Gareru village has left the community reeling after a domestic dispute escalated into a tragedy. A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with a hammer following a quarrel and then ended her own life by jumping in front of a train.
The couple's 22-day-old infant, who was locked in a room with the deceased husband's body, did not survive despite medical intervention. Investigators discovered a suicide note from the woman, identifying harassment by her husband and his family as motives for her drastic actions.
Authorities, including Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary, are conducting a thorough investigation into the events and the allegations outlined in the note. The incident has shocked the local community, who never anticipated such a severe outcome to a marriage that began just a year ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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