Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy

A shocking incident in Gareru village has left the community reeling after a domestic dispute escalated into a tragedy. A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with a hammer following a quarrel and then ended her own life by jumping in front of a train.

The couple's 22-day-old infant, who was locked in a room with the deceased husband's body, did not survive despite medical intervention. Investigators discovered a suicide note from the woman, identifying harassment by her husband and his family as motives for her drastic actions.

Authorities, including Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary, are conducting a thorough investigation into the events and the allegations outlined in the note. The incident has shocked the local community, who never anticipated such a severe outcome to a marriage that began just a year ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)