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Streamlined Procedures Unveiled for Calcined Petroleum Coke Imports

The commerce ministry's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced a streamlined process for imports of calcined petroleum coke for the aluminium industry and clarified inspection requirements for rice exports to certain European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:03 IST
Streamlined Procedures Unveiled for Calcined Petroleum Coke Imports
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The Commerce Ministry's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued detailed guidelines for the importation of calcined petroleum coke (CPC), specifically for its application in the aluminium industry.

According to the public notice, the DGFT invites applications for import allocations of CPC intended for aluminium production and raw petroleum coke for CPC manufacturing for the year 2026-27. The import quantities will be determined by the recommendations of a dedicated Exim facilitation committee.

Additionally, in a separate notification, the DGFT clarified that rice exports to the European Union and select European countries must secure a certificate of inspection from the Export Inspection Council (EIC) or Export Inspection Agencies (EIAs), while exports to other European nations will be exempt for six months.

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