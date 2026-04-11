Rory McIlroy Commands the Lead at The Masters, Vies for Back-to-Back Wins

Rory McIlroy took control of the leaderboard at the Masters on Friday, finishing the day with a six-stroke advantage as he aims for back-to-back victories at Augusta National.

The defending champion sits at 12-under par, with Sam Burns and Patrick Reed tied for second place at six-under going into the weekend.

A triumphant McIlroy said his thorough preparation and experience on the famous course have alleviated the pressure, enabling him to play with newfound freedom. He is now positioned to potentially become just the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)