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Artemis II: Humanity’s Return Journey to the Moon

Artemis II, featuring a four-member crew, marked the first human mission to the moon in over 50 years. The Orion capsule safely splashed down in the Pacific after a groundbreaking 694,392-mile journey, setting a new record for the longest distance traveled by astronauts, aiming for lunar returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:48 IST
Artemis II: Humanity’s Return Journey to the Moon

In a remarkable comeback to lunar exploration, NASA's Artemis II mission concluded with a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday. The mission, representing humanity's first journey to the moon in over half a century, showcased the capabilities of the Orion spacecraft, which carried a four-member crew further into space than ever before.

Departing from Cape Canaveral, the crew included astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. They traveled an unprecedented 694,392 miles, achieving a new record distance surpassed only by Apollo 13. The mission also saw historic milestones with Glover, Koch, and Hansen becoming the first Black astronaut, first woman, and first non-U.S. citizen, respectively, on a lunar mission.

The return marked a critical test of NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule's heat shield. The success paves the way for future Artemis missions aimed at establishing a long-term human presence on the moon, setting the foundation for eventual exploration of Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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