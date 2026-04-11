BJP's Bold Move: Fresh Faces in Junagadh Panchayat Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates on Friday for 28 of the 30 available seats in the Junagadh District Panchayat. This decision was taken after a critical meeting of the State Election Committee, chaired by Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The candidate selection for Kalsari seats within the Bhesan and Visavadar constituencies remains awaited and will be disclosed soon. Among the notable selections, Asmita Thummar, wife of former District Panchayat President Haresh Thummar, secured the Mendarda seat, while Leenaben Kavani, spouse of former Vice President Vipul Kavani, was chosen for the Sarsai seat. These assignments underscore the strategic distribution of tickets to the spouses of former prominent district officials.

The announcement includes four re-nominations and an introduction of 24 new candidates, marking a notable shift towards fresh leadership within the local unit. The BJP leadership indicated that this strategy aims to fortify grassroots representation and rejuvenate local governance. Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Ahmedabad, urged citizens to exercise their right to vote in Gujarat's local body elections, underscoring the pivotal role of grassroots leadership in a truly representative democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)