BJP Spokesperson Accuses Congress Leader of Deflection Tactics

In a heated exchange of political barbs, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has lambasted Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly concocting baseless claims against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Subhash accused Khera of attempting to sidetrack the public from Congress's internal discord.

Addressing ANI, Subhash questioned Khera's allegations, which he claimed were fabricated to sway votes and cover up Congress's setbacks. Subhash highlighted the interim nature of the Telangana High Court's one-week bail for Khera, challenging him on why he chose to relocate from Delhi to Hyderabad amidst legal scrutiny.

The political fracas comes as Assam Congress and BJP are at loggerheads following the controversy involving Sarma's family. The Sarma family refuted allegations of possessing multiple passports and properties abroad, dismissing them as fabrications by foreign entities, while Chief Minister Sarma warned of serious repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)