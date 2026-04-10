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Kalyan SRTO Surpasses Revenue Targets with Vehicle Registrations Boom

The Sub-Regional Transport Office (SRTO) in Kalyan achieved a notable revenue of Rs 437.80 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, marking a 17.61% increase from the previous year's Rs 372 crore. This growth largely stemmed from the registration of over 1,08,125 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:14 IST
Kalyan SRTO Surpasses Revenue Targets with Vehicle Registrations Boom
  • Country:
  • India

The Sub-Regional Transport Office (SRTO) in Kalyan, Thane district, experienced a robust revenue performance in the 2025-26 fiscal year, registering a total of Rs 437.80 crore. This figure represents an impressive 17.61% increase over the previous fiscal year's revenue of Rs 372 crore, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul attributed a significant portion of this financial success to the surge in vehicle registrations. The office deposited the earnings into the government treasury, having surpassed its projected revenue goals for the year.

In 2025-26, the SRTO Kalyan registered 1,08,125 vehicles, which included 79,557 two-wheelers, 16,826 four-wheelers, 3,571 auto-rickshaws, and 4,292 goods vehicles, marking an all-around expansion in transport registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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