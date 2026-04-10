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Odisha's Ambitious Atal Bus Stand Scheme: Transforming Transport Infrastructure

The Odisha government's Atal Bus Stand scheme, named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, aims to set up modern bus stands across the state with Rs 3,400 crore over six years. The initiative focuses on uniform development, management, and renovation of bus stands and includes various facilities, aiming to enhance public transport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:50 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Atal Bus Stand Scheme: Transforming Transport Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has unveiled the Atal Bus Stand scheme, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 3,400 crore over six years, primarily aimed at revamping the state's public transportation infrastructure.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state's Cabinet meeting approved the initiative, along with other essential proposals. The new bus stands, named after the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will feature modern facilities including digital information display boards and hygienic waiting rooms.

This transformative scheme targets the development, maintenance, and management of bus stands across various districts and towns in Odisha, aiming to unify public transport infrastructure under the 'Atal Bus Stand' management. Additionally, the state government has greenlighted a power grid sub-station construction and approved several irrigation projects for rural development.

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