Odisha's Ambitious Atal Bus Stand Scheme: Transforming Transport Infrastructure

The Odisha government has unveiled the Atal Bus Stand scheme, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 3,400 crore over six years, primarily aimed at revamping the state's public transportation infrastructure.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state's Cabinet meeting approved the initiative, along with other essential proposals. The new bus stands, named after the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will feature modern facilities including digital information display boards and hygienic waiting rooms.

This transformative scheme targets the development, maintenance, and management of bus stands across various districts and towns in Odisha, aiming to unify public transport infrastructure under the 'Atal Bus Stand' management. Additionally, the state government has greenlighted a power grid sub-station construction and approved several irrigation projects for rural development.