FC Goa Triumphs with Second-Half Surge Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash

In a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, FC Goa emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Friday. Key second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes propelled the Gaurs back to winning ways, while Odisha's lone consolation goal came from Suhair VP.

The match remained goalless in the first half as both teams showcased sturdy defensive plays, with Goa battling an aggressive Odisha side. Despite early attempts from Odisha's Rahul KP, debutant goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj maintained a clean sheet with strategic saves. As the match progressed, FC Goa capitalized on their set-pieces and rapid counter-attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Dejan Drazic slotted home the opener. Pol Moreno doubled the lead with a well-placed free-kick, and Brison Fernandes sealed the win with a penalty. Although Odisha managed a late goal, it was not enough to derail Goa's winning stride, pushed by a cohesive team effort.