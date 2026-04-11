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FC Goa Triumphs with Second-Half Surge Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash

FC Goa secured a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC with second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes. The win lifted Goa to fifth in the ISL standings. Ayush Chhetri was named Player of the Match. Odisha found a late consolation goal through Suhair VP's effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:43 IST
FC Goa Triumphs with Second-Half Surge Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash
Players in action during the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL match (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
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In a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, FC Goa emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Friday. Key second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes propelled the Gaurs back to winning ways, while Odisha's lone consolation goal came from Suhair VP.

The match remained goalless in the first half as both teams showcased sturdy defensive plays, with Goa battling an aggressive Odisha side. Despite early attempts from Odisha's Rahul KP, debutant goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj maintained a clean sheet with strategic saves. As the match progressed, FC Goa capitalized on their set-pieces and rapid counter-attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Dejan Drazic slotted home the opener. Pol Moreno doubled the lead with a well-placed free-kick, and Brison Fernandes sealed the win with a penalty. Although Odisha managed a late goal, it was not enough to derail Goa's winning stride, pushed by a cohesive team effort.

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