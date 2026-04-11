Maruti Suzuki's Electrifying Ambitions: 4 New EVs by 2031
Maruti Suzuki India plans to launch four new electric vehicles by 2031. The company aims to lead in Battery Electric Vehicles and expand its charging network, reflecting growing customer trust. They delivered 108 e-VITARAs in one day, highlighting this ambition. Commodity price hikes may prompt vehicle price increases.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India is accelerating its journey toward electric mobility, aiming to introduce four additional electric vehicles by 2031, as revealed by a senior executive on Saturday.
The auto giant marked a step in its EV strategy by delivering 108 units of e-VITARA simultaneously, signaling robust consumer trust in cleaner mobility.
Despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the company anticipates price adjustments due to rising commodity costs, with specific hikes to be announced shortly. The e-VITARA, a standout BEV, is manufactured at the Gujarat plant, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki's commitment to accessible electric transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)