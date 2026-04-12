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Shane Lowry's Historic Hole-in-One Shakes Up Masters 2026

Shane Lowry made history at the 2026 Masters with a stunning hole-in-one on the par-three sixth hole, propelling him to a tie for second place. Lowry's feat marked his second career ace at the Masters, inciting celebration among spectators and solidifying his status at Augusta National.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 01:56 IST
Shane Lowry's Historic Hole-in-One Shakes Up Masters 2026
Shane Lowry

In a breathtaking moment at the 2026 Masters, Shane Lowry achieved a historical hole-in-one during the third round at Augusta National on Saturday.

Using a seven-iron, Lowry skillfully directed his ball 190 yards into the hole named Juniper, eliciting thunderous cheers from onlookers as he embraced his ecstatic caddie and playing partner.

This extraordinary shot catapulted Lowry into a tie for second place, just four strokes behind Rory McIlroy, and showcased his legacy as the first player with two aces at the Masters, a milestone not seen since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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