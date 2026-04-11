Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Across the United States, Native American tribes are capitalizing on their unique position to offer more affordable gas prices than their competitors. By leveraging tax exemptions, they provide major relief to drivers, especially in states like California and New York, where gasoline taxes are particularly high.

Tribal lands have become hotspots for bargain hunters seeking to escape soaring fuel costs, especially since the Iran war spike. Apps like Gas Buddy are helping consumers identify these cheaper alternatives, often found at the nearly 500 tribally owned convenience stores with gas stations.

Beyond savings for consumers, the increased revenue generated from these fuel sales is being funneled back into essential community services on reservations, including health care, education, and infrastructure. Tribes are not only benefitting financially but are also reinforcing their role as integral community partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)