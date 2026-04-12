TCS Navigates Hiring and Growth Amidst Global IT Demand Fluctuations

TCS has extended 25,000 job offers to fresh graduates for the current fiscal year. The IT giant anticipates further hiring based on demand trends, despite last year's challenges, according to CEO K Krithivasan.

The company historically hired over 40,000 freshers yearly. Krithivasan clarified there's no increased reliance on lateral hires, despite potential operational model changes.

Addressing investor concerns, Krithivasan emphasized investment in growth and described the project pipeline as stable amid global macroeconomic challenges. TCS's strategic focus remains on acquisitions and partnerships to bolster its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)