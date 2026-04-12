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TCS Navigates Hiring and Growth Amidst Global IT Demand Fluctuations

TCS has made 25,000 offers to freshers this fiscal, with hiring contingent on demand dynamics. Despite AI-driven changes, 40,000+ freshers have been recruited annually in recent years. CEO Krithivasan outlines a stable project pipeline and future investments to enhance capabilities and ensure sustained growth despite macroeconomic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:17 IST
TCS Navigates Hiring and Growth Amidst Global IT Demand Fluctuations
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TCS has extended 25,000 job offers to fresh graduates for the current fiscal year. The IT giant anticipates further hiring based on demand trends, despite last year's challenges, according to CEO K Krithivasan.

The company historically hired over 40,000 freshers yearly. Krithivasan clarified there's no increased reliance on lateral hires, despite potential operational model changes.

Addressing investor concerns, Krithivasan emphasized investment in growth and described the project pipeline as stable amid global macroeconomic challenges. TCS's strategic focus remains on acquisitions and partnerships to bolster its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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