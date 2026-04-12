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Bridging Cultures: Ashoka University and Westland Books Launch Indian Fiction Translation Series

Ashoka University and Westland Books have launched 'An Ashoka Centre for Translation Series' to bring Indian fiction to a global English-speaking audience. The initiative will debut with four Bengali short fiction translations, featuring works by notable authors like Saratchandra Chattopadhyay, Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:08 IST
Bridging Cultures: Ashoka University and Westland Books Launch Indian Fiction Translation Series
  • Country:
  • India

Ashoka University has partnered with publishing house Westland Books to introduce 'An Ashoka Centre for Translation Series,' a project aimed at bringing Indian fiction to a global audience.

This initiative will launch with four newly translated short fiction works by prominent Bengali authors, including the renowned Saratchandra Chattopadhyay. The series aims to offer a mix of classic and contemporary literature to English readers.

Co-directors of the translation series, Professor Arunava Sinha and Professor Rita Kothari, view this as a long-term effort to highlight literary voices from across India, with plans to continue expanding beyond Bengali works.

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