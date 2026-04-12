Bridging Cultures: Ashoka University and Westland Books Launch Indian Fiction Translation Series

Ashoka University has partnered with publishing house Westland Books to introduce 'An Ashoka Centre for Translation Series,' a project aimed at bringing Indian fiction to a global audience.

This initiative will launch with four newly translated short fiction works by prominent Bengali authors, including the renowned Saratchandra Chattopadhyay. The series aims to offer a mix of classic and contemporary literature to English readers.

Co-directors of the translation series, Professor Arunava Sinha and Professor Rita Kothari, view this as a long-term effort to highlight literary voices from across India, with plans to continue expanding beyond Bengali works.