Left Menu

Farewell to the Empress of Melody: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy

Asha Bhosle, iconic Indian playback singer, passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. With a career spanning over eight decades, her work enriched the Indian music scene. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow, highlighting her irrevocable impact on the arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:09 IST
Farewell to the Empress of Melody: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian playback singer, describing it as an irreparable loss to the arts. In a heartfelt post on X, he lauded her contributions, dubbing her the 'Empress of Melody.'

Bhosle, who died at 92 due to multi-organ failure, leaves behind a monumental legacy in Indian music. Her career, spanning over eight decades, saw her voice transcend into an array of musical genres, from classic ghazals to lively film songs.

Adityanath's tribute emphasized the enduring impact of Bhosle's artistry, underlining the void her departure creates in the cultural fabric. In reflection, Bhosle's work will continue to resonate with music lovers across generations, reminding us of her enduring melodies.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

 Global
2
Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

 India
3
Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

 Global
4
BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.

BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for el...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026