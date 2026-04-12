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Tragedy Strikes as Car Plummets off Flyover

A tragic accident on the Panipat-Khatima highway resulted in the deaths of three Haryana residents and left two others critically injured. The car they were traveling in broke through a flyover railing and crashed into a ditch. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Car Plummets off Flyover
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  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three residents from Haryana lost their lives on Sunday when their car broke through the railing of a flyover on the Panipat-Khatima highway and plunged into a ditch. Two others sustained severe injuries in the accident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Chapar police station.

Officials reported that the group was traveling from Gurugram towards Haridwar when the catastrophic incident took place. The impact of the crash was so intense that the vehicle was completely mangled, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the five individuals inside the vehicle were rushed to the district hospital. Tragically, Sagar (24), Himanshu (25), and Yash (23) were pronounced dead. The surviving victims, Varun and Sushant, have been referred to a higher medical center due to their critical condition. Investigations continue to determine how the accident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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