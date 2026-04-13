Traffic Chaos Unleashed: Protest Brings Delhi-Noida Commute to a Crawl
A protest by a labour union demanding a salary hike led to a severe traffic jam on the Delhi-Noida border affecting major routes like NH 9. Commuters faced delays as police tried to manage the situation, while frustrated travelers took to social media demanding intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:29 IST
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- India
Monday morning transformed into a nightmare for commuters as a large traffic jam crippled movement at the Delhi-Noida border. The chaos ensued from a labor union protest demanding higher wages, causing disruptions on vital routes, including NH 9.
Long queues spanning several kilometers left many stranded for hours, with police from Delhi and Noida working tirelessly to manage traffic flow despite the disorder.
Frustrated commuters voiced their concerns on social media, pleading for swift intervention. Authorities are reportedly endeavoring to alleviate congestion and restore normalcy to the transport network.
(With inputs from agencies.)