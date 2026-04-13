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Tragic Collision on Raita Bridge: Nine Dead in Maharashtra

A devastating crash occurred on Raita Bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district involving a van and a cement mixer, resulting in nine fatalities and three critical injuries. The accident prompted an emergency response from rescue and medical teams, highlighting the dangers of road travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST
Tragic Collision on Raita Bridge: Nine Dead in Maharashtra
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A tragic accident claimed nine lives and left three others critically injured in Maharashtra's Thane district when a van collided with a cement mixer on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 11.30 am on the Raita Bridge in Govili village of Murbad, according to local police reports.

The devastating crash saw the van smash into the cement mixer, which was traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, though further details on their conditions remain pending.

District rural police, along with rescue and medical teams, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the aftermath and conduct a preliminary investigation. The accident has underscored the significant risks associated with road travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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